Amityville man facing lewdness charge in Roosevelt Field incident

An Amityville man was arrested on public lewdness and other charges Saturday after allegedly exposing himself to two women and chasing them into a storage room at the Kate Spade store at Roosevelt Field, Nassau County police said Sunday.

Dwight Clermont allegedly exposed himself to a 19-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman at the store at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday and chased them into a stock room, police said. He allegedly made several attempts to get into the room and the women called police. It is not clear if the women were employees or customers and police did not immediately provide further details.

Clermont had two active warrants for his arrest and had previously been banned from the mall, police said.

He is facing charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary, public lewdness, sexually motivated felony and attempted sexually motivated felony. Clermont is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives are asking anyone else who may have been victimized to call 1-800-244-8477 (TIPS) or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.