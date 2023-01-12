Teen boy, woman stole $5,400 puppy from New Hyde Park pet store, and Nassau are looking for the pair

Nassau County police are looking for two people who stole a puppy worth $5,400 from a New Hyde Park pet store on Wednesday evening.

Police said a teenage boy and a woman walked into the Left Paw Puppies store on Jericho Turnpike just after 6 p.m. Wednesday and took a 4-month-old Boston terrier puppy named Pip.

The puppy weighs about 15 pounds, has black and white fur, with a white strip down his belly. Police said the woman and the boy drove off in a gray four-door pickup truck. The boy had been seen five minutes earlier walking into a store with a man.

Police said the woman had black hair and was wearing a black top and jeans. The man had a beard and was wearing a black jacket.

Nassau detectives are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.