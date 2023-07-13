Police investigating skeletal remains found in woods off Southern State Parkway

A driver who pulled off the Southern State Parkway in West Islip early Thursday morning came upon human remains, State Police said.

The discovery set off an investigation that drew more than a dozen investigators to an exit ramp leading to the southbound Robert Moses Causeway.

Police appeared to focus on a wooded area about 100 feet off the exit ramp.

At a news conference early Thursday afternoon, State Police Capt. Christopher Casale said it was too soon to identify the remains or determine a possible cause of death.

Casale, who did not take questions from reporters, did not say whether police could estimate the victim's age, gender, race or ethnicity, or estimate how long the remains had been there.

He did not discuss the possible circumstances of the victim's death.

Casale said an unidentified driver pulled off the road at 7:15 a.m. Thursday for undisclosed reasons and "something caught his eye."

The person called 911 and reported finding skeletal remains, Casale said.

"This is currently an ongoing investigation, and it is too early to determine an identity" of the victim or his or her cause of death, Casale said.

He did not say when police might have more information to release.





