Who is Rex Heuermann, suspect arrested in Gilgo Beach killings?

The Massapequa Park man arrested in connection with the Gilgo Beach killings owns a Manhattan architecture firm and describes himself as a patient person who enjoys making furniture, just like his father.

Rex A. Heuermann, 59, who neighbors and authorities said is married with children, was arrested Thursday night and charged with murdering three women who worked as sex workers and whose bodies were discovered in Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Heuermann described himself as an architectural "troubleshooter" who is expert at gaining approvals for building projects from the city Buildings Department and other city agencies, according to a video interview of him by a French reporter posted on YouTube.

Asked about his best quality, the owner of RH Consultants & Associates said, "Patience. I don't like to use the word tolerance, but sometimes you have to … And it's not just with the city, it's also with the client."

Heuermann lives in the home he was raised in, and several neighbors said he was friendly but his home was in shambles.

Heuermann is about 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, with dark bushy hair and eyeglasses, according court records. He towered over officers walking him out of the Seventh Precinct in Shirley on Friday.

Neighbors said they were stunned at the allegations about the Berner High School graduate who lives in the Massapequa Park home where he was raised. He'd walk from the single-story red house — which they said was poorly kept — to the Long Island Rail Road station in the morning in a suit and tie with a briefcase.

Heuermann was friendly and conversational, said neighbor Margaret Curley, who added that she's known him his entire life.

"He would say hi and chitchat — about family stuff," Curley said. "He's just a regular neighbor."

In the YouTube interview posted a year ago, he appeared poised and personable and seemed to enjoy telling stories about the business he founded in 1994.

He said he was born and raised on Long Island and has worked in Manhattan since 1987. He boasted of a flair for negotiating with the city on projects and made that a major part of his business. He kept books at home that contain old building codes and regulations, so he knows what historic buildings were required to do, he said.

"When a job that should have been routine becomes not routine, I get the call," he said.

Heuermann said his job has helped him understand people.

"It's the people, how they're all so different," he said in the video. "How you deal with people is one of the more interesting aspects that have come out of this job."

Heuermann said he likes to make furniture at home, much like his father, who he said was an aerospace engineer who "built satellites." He said his favorite tool is a cabinetmaker's hammer.

"One of the things I learned from my father was furniture building," he said. "And I still build it in the same exact workshop."

He compared the way he works to a hammer.

"Sometimes I have to be the heavy framing hammer, other times I'm the lightweight hammer just to nudge things along," he said.

His clients included Target, Foot Locker, Catholic Charities and American Airlines, according to his company website.

Heuermann attended Berner High School in Massapequa, Class of 1981, and was a classmate of actor Billy Baldwin, the brother of actor Alec Baldwin, according to a tweet by Billy Baldwin.

"Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann. Berner High School Massapequa New York Class of '81," Baldwin said in the tweet. "Married, two kids, architect. Average guy … quiet, family man. Mind-boggling. … Massapequa is in shock."

Heuermann was a seasonal employee at Jones Beach State Park in summer of 1981, and from March of 1982 to October 1984, according to a state park official.

Heuermann was married in 1990 at a church in New Brunswick, according to a wedding announcement in the Central New Jersey Home News. The announcement said he had graduated from the New York Institute of Technology with a degree in architectural technology, and was employed as an intern architect at Greer Construction in Freeport.

Records show he was divorced in 1994.

Current public records show a different woman living with Heuermann in Massapequa Park.

At court Friday, a woman who identified herself as his wife declined to comment.

Etienne DeVillers, a retired New York City firefighter who lives next door to Heuermann, said she grew up on the block with Heuermann's parents, who moved to the Carolinas.

"He's been a quiet guy," DeVillers said of the suspect. "We just say hello in the mornings and afternoon pleasantries … Nothing special. We never associated in any way."

Barry Auslander, who has lived in Massapequa Park for 12 years, said he would often see Heuermann walking to the nearby LIRR station dressed in a suit and tie carrying a briefcase heading toward Manhattan.

While Auslander said Heuermann's home was often in shambles, both on the exterior and interior, the quiet architect never struck him as someone who seemed threatening or dangerous.

"I never chatted [with] him but he looked like a typical business owner," Auslander said. "If you met him in a park, you'd have no idea what kind [of] person he is. He certainly didn't seem dangerous."

Public records show that over the years, Heuermann and his home have numerous federal and state tax liens, including from the Internal Revenue Service.

Reacting to Heuermann's arrest, Curley, his neighbor, said, "Shocking. It can't be anything else but shocking. It's really not about him, it's not about us. It's about the victims and how tragic and absolutely horrific" this is.

