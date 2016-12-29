Riverhead GameStop robbed by masked man, cops say

The robber wore a ski mask and displayed what “appeared to be a handgun,” police said.

Now, Riverhead Town police are asking anyone with information about the suspect who robbed the GameStop store on Old Country Road on Wednesday evening in Riverhead to call them at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

Police said the robbery occurred at 8:44 p.m.

They said the suspect, wearing the mask, entered the store, flashed what appeared to be a gun and demanded cash.

Store employees complied, police said. It was not immediately clear how much was stolen.

Police said the suspect is believed to be about 5-foot-6. He was last seen fleeing northbound on foot, police said.