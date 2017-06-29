Riverhead gas station robbed at gunpoint, police say

Police said they are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in Riverhead two weeks ago.

The man entered the Citgo gas station at 1050 Osborne Ave. at 10:43 p.m. June 15, demanded money and threatened the clerk with a gun, police said.

He fled south on Osborne Avenue with an undetermined amount of cash, according to a statement from Riverhead Town and Suffolk County police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to arrest, police said.