Five masked juveniles attempt to rob Riverhead teen, cutting him with knife, police say
Five male juveniles in black ski masks attempted to rob a 16-year-old boy who was walking to a shopping plaza from Riverhead High School on Tuesday afternoon, threatening him with a knife — and then, in a struggle that erupted, cut him in the chest, Riverhead police said.
The suspects demanded the teen hand over his "personal belongings," while displaying the knife at approximately 1:33 p.m., police said.
The boy was taken to a local hospital for non-serious injuries; his assailants fled before the police arrived.
Anyone who can help detectives find the suspects should call 631-727-4500, extension 312. All calls will remain confidential.
