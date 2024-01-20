Ghost gun used in robbery of Speedy Mart in Port Jefferson Station, police say

Two people were arrested in connection with armed robbery at a convenience store in Port Jefferson Station on Friday night, Suffolk County Police said.

Javon Holliday, 21, of Riverhead, and Giavanna Pergola, 19, of Port Jefferson Station, were arrested and charged with robbery for the heist at the Speedy Mart and Gas on Route 112, police said in a news release.

According to police, Holliday approached a clerk in the store and displayed a Polymer80 ghost gun while demanding money. The employee complied and Holliday fled to a vehicle outside, where police said Pergola was waiting. While canvassing the area, an officer stopped the pair after realizing Holliday matched the description of the suspect, police said.

During a search, the officer recovered the untraceable gun on Holliday.

The duo was taken into custody at the intersection of Joline Road and Newport Drive in Port Jefferson Station, around 9:55 p.m.

They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.