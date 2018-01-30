Four charged with assault and robbery in Elmont, cops say

Nassau detectives said they have arrested three men and a woman who are accused of assaulting and robbing a 49-year-old man of his money and cellphone Sunday while inside an Elmont home.

Jasmine English, 25, and Douglas Dante, 28, both of Seville Street in Elmont; Lawrence Sutton, 28, of Miller Avenue in Freeport; and Kevin Calender, a homeless man from Westbury, were arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

They each face charges of first-and second-degree robbery in connection with the 6 p.m. incident at a Seville Street residence, Fifth Squad detectives said.

Calender was also charged with third-degree assault and obstruction of breathing, police said.

Police said the victim dialed 911 from a local laundry and reported that he had been attacked by people who he knew. He declined medical treatment for minor injuries, police said.

The defendants’ attorneys could not be reached for comment.