17-year-old charged in armed robbery at West Hempstead dry cleaners

A teenager who flashed a handgun at a West Hempstead dry cleaners Monday and made off with cash has been arrested and faces robbery charges, Nassau police said.

The 17-year-old, who police did not identify because of his age, entered the Millennium Dry Cleaners on Hempstead Turnpike Monday at 4:46 p.m. He walked behind the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded cash, police said.

The two employees inside the store complied with his demands and the teen ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No customers were inside the store at the time.

Robbery Squad detectives arrested the teen early Wednesday afternoon, charging him with a felony count of robbery, He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.