Alsexander Cosgriff of Mastic Beach accused of robbing, assaulting taxi driver

A Mastic Beach man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he robbed and sexually assaulted a taxi driver who picked him up in Central Islip.

Suffolk County prosecutors said Alexander Cosgriff, 29, requested a taxi Sept. 19 and a woman driver picked him up and drove him to his destination in Central Islip. When she requested an $8 fare, prosecutors said Cosgriff began arguing with her, threatened her with a belt and pushed her arm.

Authorities said Cosgriff stole $500 from the driver’s glovebox and as she called 911, he put his hand down her pants and assaulted her.

He ran from the car while the driver was on the phone with Suffolk County police, prosecutors said. He was arrested nearby.

The woman was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries during the assault.

Cosgriff is charged with robbery, aggravated sexual abuse, first-degree sexual abuse attempted sexual abuse, all felonies, and misdemeanor forcible touching.

His attorney could not be reached for comment Friday night.

“The victim in this case was allegedly attacked, robbed and sexually assaulted for simply doing her job,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement. “Drivers should not have to work in fear while trying to earn a living.”

Cosgriff was ordered held Friday on $150,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond. He is due back in court Nov. 2.