3 people stab, rob teen at Bohemia trailer park, police say

Three people have been charged with stabbing and robbing a teenager at a Bohemia trailer park Friday, an attack that left the victim with a punctured lung, Suffolk County police said.

The attackers knew their victim, 17, and used “deception” to lure him into a vehicle at the Bunker Hill Village Trailer Park, where the teenager lives, said Det. Sgt. John O’Sullivan of the Fifth Precinct.

In the struggle, the teenager was stabbed in the back and cut on his neck, police said. The attack happened about 12:30 p.m., police said.

The victim told investigators that the three stole $750, a smartphone and a debit card from him, police said.

He was treated and transported by the Community Ambulance Company to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, according to the company.

His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

A knife and some of the stolen items were recovered, O’Sullivan said.

After talking to the victim, detectives tracked down Robert Cerna, 22, of Brentwood and Amanda Bianco, 20, of Brookhaven at the Lakeland Inn in Bohemia. The third suspect, Anthony Novotny, 18, of Sayville was arrested on Terry Road in Sayville.

Each was charged with first-degree robbery, a felony.

Cerna was also charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and false personation.

Bianco was also charged with third-degree, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The three were arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip. Bianco was held on $75,000 bond or $35,000 cash, according to online court records. Cerna was held on $150,000 bond or $75,000 cash. Novotny was released on $50,000 bond.