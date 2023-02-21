$5G reward offered in fatal hit-run of Robert Twiford in Ronkonkoma

A cash reward of up to $5,000 will be paid — within seven days — to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest in the fatal hit-run of a Melville man on the Long Island Expressway in Ronkonkoma in early December, Suffolk police said.

Robert Twiford, 61, parked his vehicle on the highway's eastbound off-ramp at Exit 60, and “while in the lane of travel,” a car believed to be a light color, possibly grey, crashed into him on Dec. 5 at about 8 p.m., police said.

The motorist, who might have been driving a 2015 to 2018 Ford Focus hatchback, fled but then stopped south of the LIE on Garrity Avenue and "examined" his vehicle by flashlight, police said.

Twiford was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

A reward was offered in mid-December but with no dollar amount released.

For video related to the incident, visit www.youtube.com/SCPDTV and click on "Wanted for Ronkonkoma Leaving the Scene 22-709531."

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or by visiting www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be confidential.