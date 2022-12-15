Reward offered in LIE hit-run in Ronkonkoma that killed Robert Twiford of Melville

A cash reward is being offered for information that identifies a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian on the Long Island Expressway in Ronkonkoma earlier this month, Suffolk police said.

Robert Twiford, 61, of Melville, had parked his vehicle in the highway’s eastbound off ramp at Exit 60, and “while in the lane of travel,” was struck on Dec. 5 at about 8 p.m., police said.

The driver who hit him then stopped on Garrity Avenue and “examined” his vehicle with a flashlight, the police said. The car is believed to be a light-colored, possibly gray, 2015 to 2018 Ford Focus hatchback.

Twiford was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

For video related to the incident, visit www.youtube.com/SCPDTV and click on "Wanted for Ronkonkoma Leaving the Scene 22-709531."

To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-220-TIPS, use a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or visit www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be confidential.