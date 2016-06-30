Rocky Point pair charged in Suffolk burglaries, cops say

A Rocky Point man and woman have been charged in connection with a string of burglaries over the past two months in Suffolk County, police said.

Suffolk police said detectives connected John Anastasiou, 33, and Jacklyn Lynch, 32, both of Poseidon Road, to the string, in which someone broke into homes in St. James, Smithtown, Nesconset and Setauket between May 15 and June 21, and took money and jewelry.

Police said Anastasiou was charged with nine counts of second-degree burglary in the break-ins. Lynch was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after police said she pawned stolen items.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip, though arraignment information was not immediately available. Neither appeared to have an attorney, according to online court records.