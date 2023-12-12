Franklin Square man convicted of threatening, punching Manhattan restaurant owner to collect gambling debt

An 86-year-old Franklin Square man, who is a former leader in the Genovese crime family, was convicted Monday of threatening and punching a Manhattan restaurant owner to collect a gambling debt, federal prosecutors said.

Anthony Romanello and Joseph Celso, 50, of Queens, were convicted after a weeklong trial on charges of “extortionate collection of credit” and conspiracy in connection with collecting an $86,000 gambling debt.

“Today’s verdict upholds the rule of law and demonstrates the defendants’ violent and brazen conduct will not be tolerated,” stated United States Attorney for the Eastern District Breon Peace.

Federal prosecutors said the two men confronted the restaurant owner three separate times in 2017 to collect the owed money. On the third time, prosecutors said Romanello and Celso went to the restaurant where the owner said he couldn’t pay the full amount owed. Authorities said Romanello punched him in the face.

The victim reported it to police. Celso threatened the victim’s brother to withdraw the complaint or “things would turn ugly,” prosecutors said.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Romanello’s attorney, Gerald J. McMahon could not be reached for comment Monday night.

McMahon filed a motion to dismiss charges, arguing they were outside the statute of limitations and claimed “vindictive prosecution” after prosecutors brought three separate cases against him since 2010.

Romanello pleaded guilty in 2012 to racketeering conspiracy for a series of crimes as a former acting captain and boss in the Genovese crime family, according to court records. He was later acquitted of a separate extortion charge.

A judge denied the motion in July to dismiss charges in the 2017 case, but also limited testimony prosecutors wanted to introduce from a mafia expert during trial, court records state.

Romanello faces up to 40 years in prison and Celso faces up to 20 years in prison when they are sentenced in the 2017 case.

A third defendant Luan Bexheti, 51, pleaded guilty in October to extortion charges in connection with the same debt and is awaiting sentencing.