Trial opens in federal trial of former Nassau detective accused of working for Bonanno crime family

A former Nassau County detective, accused of moonlighting for the Bonanno crime family to help them shut down illegal gambling parlors run by rival mobsters, went on trial Tuesday. Hector Rosario, who worked for the Nassau County Police Department from 2007-22, was charged in 2022 with lying to the FBI and obstructing justice as part of an organized crime takedown that netted eight other members of the crime family for running illegal gambling dens in Long Island and Queens from 2012-19. "The defendant, Hector Rosario, was a police officer who sold himself to the Bonanno crime family," Brooklyn federal prosecutor Anna Karamigios said during her opening statement Tuesday morning. "He protected them from law enforcement. He chose the crime family over the public he was sworn to protect. He lied to cover it all up. The defendant was a corrupt police officer on the Bonanno family payroll." The Nassau County Police Department fired Rosario after his indictment was unsealed. The prosecutor said a federal organized crime investigation on Long Island identified several backroom gambling dens run by Bonanno, Gambino and Genovese crime families. Tensions brewed between the organizations, and Rosario was drafted by the Bonanno family to act as an enforcer to quell the competition and to tip them off to law enforcement probes into their operations, Karamigios said. During his employment with the Bonannos, Rosario conducted a fake raid on a rival gambling parlor and handed the name and address of a confidential witness over to the criminal organization, the prosecutor said. On Jan. 27, 2020, the FBI showed up at Rosario’s home and asked about his role with the crime family. He denied it, though he had been caught on a wire, while standing in a marijuana growhouse, warning Bonanno soldier Sal Russo to be careful speaking about illicit activity, prosecutors said. The former detective’s lawyer, Louis Freeman, said that his client had not known there was a grand jury investigation going on at the time and therefore was not obstructing the investigation. The defense attorney also told the jury that though his client denied knowing about a marijuana growhouse, it was "not material" to the charges against him. He also cast doubt on the witnesses, all former mobsters, that the prosecutors planned to call to the stand. Freeman said that they all have been convicted of crimes and are hoping to shave years off their sentences by testifying. "They have great incentive to lie," he said.

A former Nassau County detective, accused of moonlighting for the Bonanno crime family to help them shut down illegal gambling parlors run by rival mobsters, went on trial Tuesday.

Hector Rosario, who worked for the Nassau County Police Department from 2007-22, was charged in 2022 with lying to the FBI and obstructing justice as part of an organized crime takedown that netted eight other members of the crime family for running illegal gambling dens in Long Island and Queens from 2012-19.

"The defendant, Hector Rosario, was a police officer who sold himself to the Bonanno crime family," Brooklyn federal prosecutor Anna Karamigios said during her opening statement Tuesday morning. "He protected them from law enforcement. He chose the crime family over the public he was sworn to protect. He lied to cover it all up. The defendant was a corrupt police officer on the Bonanno family payroll."

The Nassau County Police Department fired Rosario after his indictment was unsealed.

The prosecutor said a federal organized crime investigation on Long Island identified several backroom gambling dens run by Bonanno, Gambino and Genovese crime families.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tensions brewed between the organizations, and Rosario was drafted by the Bonanno family to act as an enforcer to quell the competition and to tip them off to law enforcement probes into their operations, Karamigios said.

During his employment with the Bonannos, Rosario conducted a fake raid on a rival gambling parlor and handed the name and address of a confidential witness over to the criminal organization, the prosecutor said.

On Jan. 27, 2020, the FBI showed up at Rosario’s home and asked about his role with the crime family. He denied it, though he had been caught on a wire, while standing in a marijuana growhouse, warning Bonanno soldier Sal Russo to be careful speaking about illicit activity, prosecutors said.

The former detective’s lawyer, Louis Freeman, said that his client had not known there was a grand jury investigation going on at the time and therefore was not obstructing the investigation.

The defense attorney also told the jury that though his client denied knowing about a marijuana growhouse, it was "not material" to the charges against him.

He also cast doubt on the witnesses, all former mobsters, that the prosecutors planned to call to the stand.

Freeman said that they all have been convicted of crimes and are hoping to shave years off their sentences by testifying.

"They have great incentive to lie," he said.