Brandon Inzirillo took photos of minors in Sayville Target dressing room, police say

A man was arrested Monday after police say he photographed two minor girls in the dressing room of the Target store in Sayville in June.

Two sisters —a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old — were inside the fitting room at the store located at 5750 Sunrise Highway on June 7 when they noticed someone snapping pictures of them with a cell phone from under the door at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to Suffolk police. The girls screamed and the man fled the store.

Following an investigation by Fifth Squad detectives, police arrested Brandon Inzirillo, 25, in Sayville at 11 a.m. Monday. He was charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was issued a field appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Detectives are investigating if this is an isolated incident and are asking anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.