Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police officer injured in high-speed crash released from hospital 

Suffolk Police Officer Brendon Gallagher spent nine days on life support and 22 days overall in the hospital following the crash on Jan. 5.  Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME