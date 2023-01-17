Selden hit-run: Driver sought in collision that seriously injured teen

A cash reward will be paid to anyone who helps identify a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a teen riding an electric bicycle earlier this month, seriously injuring him, Suffolk police said.

Issac Ramirez, 18, of Selden, was riding on Dare Road, near 13th Street, in Selden at about 9:52 p.m. on Jan. 4 when the southbound sedan struck him before driving off, police said.

The car is believed to be a grey or silver Toyota Camry, possibly year 2021 or newer, police said.

Ramirez remains hospitalized, police said Tuesday.

For video of the vehicle involved, visit YouTube.com/scpdtv and click on Wanted for Selden Hit and Run 23-82688.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or visiting www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.