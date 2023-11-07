David Cahoon sentenced to 25 years to life in stabbing death of uncle William Cahoon

A Dix Hills man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday for fatally stabbing his uncle 16 times in his Levittown home in 2018, officials said. David Cahoon, 44, was convicted in June of second-degree murder of William Cahoon, 70. He was also convicted of grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument for cashing an $1,800 check from his uncle's account, according to the Nassau County district attorney's office. Police found William Cahoon's body in a back bedroom on Jan. 4, 2019. Prosecutors said he was stabbed in the head, neck and chest at his home a month earlier. Restaurant staff at the Milleridge Inn became concerned when William Cahoon didn't show up for four weeks, after having eaten at the Jericho restaurant every Friday and Saturday for about 25 years, prosecutors said. They called Nassau County police, who went to his Levittown home on a wellness check and found his body. David Cahoon was arrested about two weeks later. “Concerned staff at the Milleridge Inn restaurant noticed William Cahoon’s absence for several weeks after dining on the same nights for decades, and alerted authorities fearing something had happened to him,” District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. “Sadly, their concern was confirmed when William’s body was found, viciously stabbed 16 times by his nephew. David Cahoon murdered his uncle and stole from him. With this lengthy prison sentence, he is being held accountable for his violence.”

Nassau Police investigate the scene of a homicide in a Shepherd Lane home in Levittown on Jan. 7, 2019. William Cahoon, a retired maintenance worker for the Levittown school district, had been stabbed to death, police said. Credit: NCPD

