Homeless man sentenced for role in 2020 fatal beating of killing in Riverhead farm of Marco Grisales

A homeless man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday for his role in the murder and robbery of an East Hampton man in Riverhead in 2020, a news release from Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney office said.

Dennis Jonathan Hernandez Abanao, 23, was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision for his participation in the robbery and death of Marco Grisales, 34.

“This sentence sends a message to anyone who would consider taking part in carrying out such acts that it will not be tolerated, and we will hold all co-conspirators responsible for their murderous actions,” Tierney said in the release.

On Sept. 21, 2022, Hernandez Abanao pleaded guilty in Supreme Court to attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B violent felony.

In January a Hampton Bays man, Alcides Lopez Cambara, 42, was sentenced to 25 years to life and five years of post-release supervision for his involvement in the murder and robbery of Grisales, a romantic rival.

Lopez Cambara was with his girlfriend, Tyara Lemus, then 18, on Nov. 18, 2020, when she received a call from Grisales, who told her it was his birthday and that he wanted to see her, prosecutors said at Lopez Cambara’s trial. Lopez Cambara heard the conversation, became jealous, and devised a plan to rob Grisales with the help of Lemus, Hernandez Abanao and another unidentified male, authorities said.

After Lemus and the victim met at a Riverhead restaurant, they drove together to a Riverhead farm, prosecutors said.

Lopez Cambara, Hernandez Abanao and the other man were already at the farm. There, the three men dragged Grisales out of the car and bludgeoned him to death with the barrel of a shotgun, prosecutors said. He was later robbed of jewelry and other valuables, authorities said.

Lemus, using an alias, called police and provided information about the murder and later testified at Lopez Cambara's trial about his involvement.

Lemus was also sentenced Tuesday. She received eight years in prison plus three years post release supervision after she pleaded guilty to first degree robbery for her role in the crime.