3 NYC men charged in series of thefts at Nassau Sephora stores

Three New York City men were arrested Friday for a string of larcenies at Sephora stores dating back to Nov. 25, Nassau County police said.

Rickardo Wallace, 22, of Springfield Gardens, Devon Findlay, 30, and Shakair Moncrieffe, 25, both of Brooklyn, were charged with six counts each of third-degree grand larceny, police announced in a news release.

The men are accused of removing items from the shelves of Sephora stores in Merrick, Oceanside and Plainview and placing them in backpacks before exiting the store. In each instance, the men allegedly fled in a white 2011 BMW, police said.

After receiving a report of a theft at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Sephora store on Long Beach Road in Oceanside, police stopped a BMW at the corner of Oceanside Road and Cypress Avenue. Inside the vehicle, police said they found three men fitting the description of the suspects in the reported larceny, along with the items allegedly removed from the store.

Nassau police said Friday’s larceny was the sixth in three weeks the men are responsible for, following incidents Nov. 25 in Merrick, Nov. 30 and Dec. 13 in Oceanside, and Dec. 9 and 13 in Plainview.

Wallace, Findlay and Moncrieffe pleaded not guilty at an arraignment before Judge Joseph Nocella Jr. in First District Court in Hempstead Saturday morning. They were each released with non-monetary bail conditions and are due back in court Jan. 2, according to online records.