Jorge J. Ramos, of Queens, faces sex-trafficking charge in Nassau County

A Queens man faces multiple charges in an alleged sex trafficking case after an investigation connected him with prostitution in Nassau County that took place over the course of seven months, police said.

Jorge J. Ramos, 55, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday after Nassau police said detectives investigated possible prostitution occurring at different locations throughout Nassau County from July 2024 to February 2025.

Jorge J. Ramos, of Astoria, was charged with sex trafficking and second- and third-degree promoting prostitution, Nassau County police said.

During the investigation, police said they also found Ramos is in the country without lawful status.

He will be arraigned on Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

A recent Newsday investigative report found arrests of sex traffickers on Long Island have dramatically dropped over the past decade due to a lack of aggressive action from law enforcement, despite millions in government grants aimed at curbing sex trafficking.

The Nassau County Police Department, which has no human trafficking unit, had sharp declines in arrests of sex workers and sex buyers from 214 prostitution arrests in 2013 to 22 through Dec. 15, 2023, and from 102 arrests of sex buyers in 2013 to none through Dec. 15, 2023.