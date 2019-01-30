Man shot at Laundry Kingdom in Shirley, taken to hospital, police say

A man doing his laundry at a Shirley Laundromat was shot in the leg early Wednesday in the parking lot outside, according to the Suffolk County police.

No one has been arrested for the shooting, according to Sgt. Dean Joseph of the Suffolk police's Seventh Squad detectives, who are investigating the case.

The shooting happened at the Laundry Kingdom at 579 Montauk Hwy., according to a police news release.

Joseph said the man was not alone at the time but did not elaborate.

"They were doing laundry," he said.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, was brought to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he remained early Wednesday morning, Joseph said. He suffered minor injuries, according to the news release.

The police found out about the shooting after someone who heard gunfire called 911 at 12:49 a.m., Joseph said.

The release did not provide any other details of the shooting or a search for the shooter.

The website of Laundry Kingdom, which has its other locations in Medford and Patchogue, says "there is no better place to finish your laundry."

It's not the first time crime has been alleged at Laundry Kingdom, according to Newsday archives. In 2016, thieves stole a woman's pocketbook in front of the Medford location, where a man reported in 2014 that cash was stolen from his pocket. In 2015, a 2000 Nissan left running outside the Patchogue location was stolen.

On Wednesday morning, a woman who answered the phone at the Shirley location, which is open 24 hours, said she wasn't at the Laundromat at the time of the shooting and didn't have additional details. She declined to give her name but said she's the manager. At the Medford location, worker Maria Perez said the chain's owner was on vacation. The owner didn't immediately return a message for him left with both women.

As for the shot man's laundry, the clothes likely remain at the Laundromat, Joseph said.

"It’s probably still there," he said, "if I had to guess."