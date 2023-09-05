Amityville shooting leaves one man injured, police say

Suffolk County police are investigating a shooting in Amityville Monday night that left one man with a gunshot wound, Suffolk police said.

The incident was reported at about 10:50 p.m.at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Broadway, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police could provide no additional information about the shooting, including a description of the shooter or the circumstances leading to the incident.

