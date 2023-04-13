Teen,15, shot and killed in dispute in Calverton, police say

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a dispute among two groups of teens in Calverton Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

The shooting occurred at 3:55 p.m. outside of a unit at the Calverton Hills condominium community on Hill Rise Drive, according to Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commander of the Homicide Squad.

“The dispute grew into gunfire and a teenage boy was killed,” Beyrer said. “This is a very active investigation. We are processing the crime scene right now.”

Police said the teen, who was not identified, was driven by family members to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead.

Beyrer said the shooter remained at large as of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. It was unclear exactly how many people were involved in the incident, but Beyrer said they were mostly teenagers with some possibly in their early 20s.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“A fistfight broke out and erupted into gunfire and that’s what we know,” he said.

Beyrer asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.