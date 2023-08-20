Long IslandCrime

North Massapequa man accused of firing shots toward neighboring homes, police say

Nassau County police on the scene on Sussex Avenue in...

Nassau County police on the scene on Sussex Avenue in North Massapequa where a man was arrested for firing shots into a neighbor's home from his basement window, Aug. 19, 2023. He was arrested a short time later. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Grant Parpangrant.parpan@newsday.com@GrantParpan

A North Massapequa man was arrested early Sunday after he fired multiple rounds of gunshots from his basement apartment toward neighboring houses, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The 57-year-old suspect, who has not yet been named as charges are still pending, voluntarily surrendered to police following the 12:45 a.m. incident at 2 Sussex Avenue, police said. 

The man had initially refused to exit the premises, according to police.

No injuries were reported and detectives continue to investigate, police said.

