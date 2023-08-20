North Massapequa man accused of firing shots toward neighboring homes, police say

A North Massapequa man was arrested early Sunday after he fired multiple rounds of gunshots from his basement apartment toward neighboring houses, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The 57-year-old suspect, who has not yet been named as charges are still pending, voluntarily surrendered to police following the 12:45 a.m. incident at 2 Sussex Avenue, police said.

The man had initially refused to exit the premises, according to police.

No injuries were reported and detectives continue to investigate, police said.