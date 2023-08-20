Cops: North Massapequa man accused of firing semi-auto rifle, hitting homes

A North Massapequa man was arrested and charged early Sunday after he allegedly fired multiple rounds of a semi-automatic rifle from his basement apartment, striking a pair of neighboring homes, the Nassau County police said.

Steven M. Frigand, 57, of Sussex Avenue, faces two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the police said in a news release. He will be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Frigand allegedly fired shots about 12:45 a.m. from the basement apartment on Sussex Avenue. The bullets ended up in the living room of one neighboring home and the exterior wall of another, according to the police.

After initially refusing to surrender to police officers, Frigand voluntarily gave up a short time later, the authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Frigand was taken to a hospital for evaluation and released into police custody.