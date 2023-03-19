Hempstead Village man with knife shot, wounded by cop, police say

Police shot and arrested a man in Hempstead early Saturday morning after he advanced on officers with a knife, Nassau County police said.

Village of Hempstead police officers responded to a call about a violent man at an apartment on Washington Street around 5 a.m., according to a Nassau police news release. Upon police arrival, the man — Patrick Alexis, a 31-year-old who lives at the address — yelled through the door that he had a knife and gun, and threatened to shoot the responding officers, police said.

He then opened the door with the knife in hand and "menaced the officers," according to the news release.

One officer attempted to subdue Alexis with an electronic stun gun but it was ineffective, police said.

Alexis then advanced with the knife "in a threatening manner" and another officer fired his gun once in response, striking Alexis in the upper torso, police said.

Alexis was arrested without further incident and transported to a hospital for treatment, where he was listed in stable condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Alexis has been charged with four counts of menacing a police officer, one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon in the fourth degree.

His arraignment will wait until “medically practical,” police said in the news release.

Hempstead Village police declined to share further information due to the ongoing investigation.

Nassau County police, who sent the news release, did not share further details Saturday night.