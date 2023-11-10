Man, 38, seriously injured in Mastic Beach shooting; shooter sought

A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Mastic Beach Thursday night, and detectives are searching for the attacker, Suffolk police said.

After an altercation between two men in front of Track Gas Station at 310 Neighborhood Rd. in Mastic Beach, a man fired a gun into the sidewalk about 6:50 p.m. and then fled on foot, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The second man followed, confronting the man who had fired the gun in front of 29C Commack Rd. The shooter then shot the 38-year-old in the torso at about 7 p.m. before fleeing on foot west on Commack Road, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.