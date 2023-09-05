Long IslandCrime

North Amityville shooting leaves one man injured, police say

Suffolk police investigate a shooting that took place in North Amityville...

Suffolk police investigate a shooting that took place in North Amityville on Monday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Suffolk County police are investigating a shooting in North Amityville Monday night that left one man with a gunshot wound, Suffolk police said. 

The incident was reported at about 10:50 p.m.at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Broadway, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

Police could provide no additional information about the shooting, including a description of the shooter or the circumstances leading to the incident. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

