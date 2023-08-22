Hook Creek Blvd. closed as Nassau police investigate Valley Stream shooting, police say

Nassau police say they are investigating a shooting with injuries that occurred Monday evening in the vicinity of Ocean Avenue in Valley Stream.

Police and EMS personnel responded to a report of a shooting at 8:30 p.m. Monday. An investigation is ongoing, police confirmed.

Hook Creek Blvd. is closed in both directions from Merrick Blvd. to Washington Avenue due to that investigation, police said, and motorists should avoid the area.

