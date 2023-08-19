Brent Henry charged in fatal shooting of Ines Reyes in East Patchogue, Suffolk police say

A Riverhead man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 23-year-old dead in East Patchogue on Friday, according to Suffolk County police.

Brent Henry, 59, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder following an investigation by Homicide Squad detectives, police said.

According to police, Henry was engaged in a dispute with Ines Reyes of Bellport before he shot Reyes in front of a home on Amsterdam Avenue.

Authorities responded to the area around 6:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call reporting shots fired.

Reyes was taken by friends to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Henry will be held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, officials said.