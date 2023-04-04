Woman shot in Hempstead dies of injuries today as second shooting victim leaves hospital, police say
Shot in Hempstead on Saturday, a 44-year-old woman has died from her injuries, while a second shooting victim, 31, also female, was released from the hospital, Nassau police said on Tuesday.
Kimberly Midgette, 44, was found with the other woman by Hempstead police officers alerted by a ShotSpotter device at Polk Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
"Upon arrival, officers discovered two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds," the police statement said.
Taken to nearby hospitals, one woman was in critical condition; the other was listed as stable.
No additional details were released.
Anyone who can help detectives should call: Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
