Man dead in 'officer-involved shooting' in Elwood, police say

A man is dead following “an officer-involved shooting” Tuesday night in Elwood, according to the Suffolk County Police Department, which won’t say who did the shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at an undisclosed hospital, where he was apparently brought after being shot at about 8:45 p.m. on Mander Lane, according to an email from the department press office.

The case is being investigated by the department’s Homicide Squad, the email said.

No other information was disclosed by the department, including the names of the officer and the man.

A message inquiring with the state attorney general office, which investigates certain types of police shootings, wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday morning.

