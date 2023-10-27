Accused Green Acres Mall shooter charged with attempted murder

The suspect in the Green Acres Mall shooting earlier this week in Valley Stream was held without bail Friday after being charged of attempted murder, robbery, and other crimes, police said.

Nassau County police said Nicholas Aaron Hibbert, 24, was arrested by Fifth Squad detectives and Bureau of Special Operations officers Thursday around 1:50 p.m. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, court records show.

He was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal use of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Records show he was arraigned before Judge Jaclene Agazarian, who ordered him remanded to the Nassau County jail without bail. Records show Hibbert is due back in court on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Hibbert had been the subject of a search since police said he fired a gun during a struggle with a security officer inside the Clique clothing store in Green Acres Mall late Monday morning, causing stores in the mall to go into a lockdown protocol and area schools to institute lockout procedures.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the incident occurred at 11:11 a.m. inside the second-floor clothing store. After discharging a weapon the suspect, now identified as Hibbert, fled to a red SUV in the attached parking garage — wearing nothing but a red shirt, boxer shorts and one sneaker, police said. No one was struck by the discharged round.

After a sweep of the mall by patrol officers, as well as officers from the Bureau of Special Operations, Emergency Services Unit and State Police, the mall was reopened, Ryder said.

The incident began when police said a security agent confronted Hibbert, who was attempting to shoplift items by layering clothing under his own clothes. When confronted, Ryder said, the suspect told the security agent he was armed, leading to a struggle into the main area of the mall, in which the gun was fired.