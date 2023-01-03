Suffolk police probe tire slashing at hotel near LI MacArthur airport

Suffolk County police are investigating the slashing of tires on more than a dozen cars in a lot near Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma in the past two weeks.

Police said all of the vehicles were in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel on Veterans Memorial Highway since Dec. 17, but not all of the vehicle owners were staying at the hotel.

Two tires were found slashed on a 2021 Ford sometime between Dec. 17 and Dec. 29. Tires were also slashed on a 2021 Cadillac between Dec. 23 and Dec. 31 and on a 2023 Hyundai between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

On Christmas Eve, at least five vehicles were found with slashed tires and tires were also slashed on a 2021 Subaru between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 and on a 2021 Volvo between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

Three other vehicles were also found with slashed tires on Christmas Day.

Police have not made any arrests in any of the cases of criminal mischief. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.