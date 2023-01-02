Smithaven Mall store employee charged with falsely reporting threats, police say

A store employee at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove has been charged with falsely reporting bomb and gun threats Sunday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Tasia Morales, 28, of Bayview Avenue in Amityville, was charged with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, Suffolk police said.

Morales was being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Fourth Precinct officers responded to the mall shortly after 4 p.m. after a text message was sent to 911 reporting a bomb inside the shopping center, authorities said.

Several minutes later, another text message from the same phone number indicated a woman had a gun in the mall, police said.

Officers conducted a search of the mall and determined there was no threat to the public, authorities said.

Following an investigation by Fourth Squad detectives, Morales was placed under arrest. No additional details were released Sunday night about how the investigation led to her arrest.

