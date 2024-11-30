Suffolk police probe fight at Smith Haven Mall, weapon recovered

Suffolk detectives were investigating an incident Friday night where a weapon was recovered inside the Smith Haven Mall, police said.

The discovery was made after an altercation at the mall, crowded with Black Friday shoppers. Police were first called to the incident at 7:18 p.m., a police spokesman confirmed.

There were no initial reports of injuries or arrests as the investigation was ongoing.

An hour after the incident, police and mall security personnel were stationed near the Lids and Kay Jewelers stores across from a fully packed mall food court. Shoppers were leaving with yellow bags from The Lego Store as groups of teenage friends and families sat around tables eating and conversing.

The mall was the scene of an altercation last Saturday when a 16-year-old boy was stabbed after he tried to intervene in a dispute between several people, police said. That incident took near the food court.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.