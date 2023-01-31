Police searching for man who committed lewd act at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove

A cash reward is being offered to anyone who helps identify the man who exposed himself to a woman and committed a lewd act at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove in December, Suffolk police said.

The crime occurred in the Barnes and Noble café at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Dec. 9, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can submit an anonymous tip to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.