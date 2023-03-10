Smith Haven Mall security guard forced suspected shoplifter to perform sex act, Suffolk police say

A woman suspected of shoplifting at Smith Haven Mall last summer was forced to "perform a sex act” on a security guard “in exchange” for being allowed to leave, Suffolk police said.

Jose Irizarry, 33, of Holbrook, approached the woman at the Lake Grove mall on Aug. 29, 2022, police said.

“Under the guise of escorting the woman out of the mall (he) brought her into an employees’ only corridor and then into a storage room,” the police said in a statement. It was there that she was forced into the sex act, police said.

Irizarry was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with first-degree criminal sex act. His arraignment is set for Friday.

A representative for the mall did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

With Robert Brodsky