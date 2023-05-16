Police: Man photographed kids, staff at Gold Medal Gymnastics Center in Smithtown without consent

Police are looking for a man who they said walked into a Smithtown gym last month and took photographs of children and staff there "without permission or consent," then fled.

The incident occurred April 29 between 12:40 and 1 p.m., at the Gold Medal Gymnastics Center at 253 W. Main St., Suffolk County police said.

Police said the man is wanted in connection with a child endangerment investigation and that Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are investigating.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and the car he was driving when he took off. Police say the four-door sedan is "possibly a Hyundai, with unknown registration," and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Tipsters can also use a mobile app, downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips. Tips can also be submitted online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, police said.