St. James man accused of ramming Smithtown park ranger's car, officials say

A Town of Smithtown park ranger was injured Saturday night after a driver allegedly rammed the ranger’s vehicle several times during a traffic stop, town officials said in a news release.

The ranger, Leyland Crocilla, had pulled over the driver of a car with what the ranger first observed to have "substantial front-end damage," before the ranger saw it flee after hitting another vehicle traveling on Edgewood Avenue, according to the town.

The driver, Gregory Babigian, 72, of St. James, allegedly stopped but then reversed into Crocilla’s patrol vehicle three times, the town said.

Babigian was later arrested by Suffolk County police and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, assault, and other offenses, court records show. Babigian remains in custody after District Court Judge Steven Weissbard set bail at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond during his arraignment Sunday, records show.

Babigian's court-appointed attorney, Katherine Fernandez, of Uniondale, said her client denies the charges. She declined to comment further.

Both Babigian and Crocilla were taken to nearby hospitals and released, the town said. Their injuries were not serious, the town said.

With Grant Parpan