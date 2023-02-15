Smoke Depot in West Hempstead sold THC, psilocybin products, Nassau police say

A clerk and a store owner were arrested on Tuesday afternoon after Nassau police determined marijuana and psilocybin edibles were being sold at a West Hempstead shop.

"A large quantity of products containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), psilocybin, cannabis and U.S. currency were recovered from within the store," known as the Smoke Depot on Hempstead Avenue, the police statement said.

Syed Haider, 33, of North Bellmore, the clerk, was charged with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance. Syed Hassan, 53, of East Meadow, the store owner, was charged with criminal possession.

Both men will be arraigned on Wednesday, police said.

Though New York state has legalized both medical and recreational marijuana, few stores for the latter have been opened.