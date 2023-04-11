Dog released from crate by South Farmingdale burglar kills pet cat, Nassau police say

A Copiague man arrested in a South Farmingdale home that police said he was caught burglarizing was charged with that crime, as well as animal cruelty after investigators determined he'd released the homeowner's pets — and one of the family dogs killed a pet cat.

Nassau County police said a pet care agent arrived at the home on Terrace View Road at 1:30 p.m. Monday to find a rear door broken and two dogs and three cats had been released from their crates. The pet agent called the homeowner, who then reviewed security surveillance video and saw that a man had entered the house but had failed to exit. Responding officers located Isaac Flores, 29, inside the home and arrested him without incident, police said.

Police said Flores caused $400 worth of damage to a door, then "ransacked" the home and took items — including a laptop valued at about $2,500. During the break-in, police said Flores released the dogs and cats from crates where they were being housed, and one of the dogs subsequently killed one of the cats.

Eighth Squad detectives said a review of area surveillance footage determined Flores had also used a pry bar earlier in the day on the front and rear storm doors of another neighborhood home in an attempt to break in. Damage to that home was valued at about $300, police said.

Flores was charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree attempted burglary, two counts of possession of burglar's tools, fourth-degree grand larceny and an agriculture and markets law charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

It was not immediately clear if Flores is represented by counsel.

He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.