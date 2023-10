Sotirios Spanos, of Syosset, pleaded not guilty in Mineola on Tuesday to aggravated vehicular homicide in a Laurel Hollow Aug. 12 crash that killed Ismenia and Odalis Urena, both 37, of Syosset. Spanos is accused of driving drunk over 100 mph. NewsdayTV's Macy Egeland reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone; File Footage; Photo Credit: Crismairy Rodriguez