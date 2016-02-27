SPCA: Mastic man charged with animal cruelty, gives up dog

A Mastic man has been charged with animal cruelty after he left an embedded collar on his female pit bull, Suffolk County SPCA officials said.

Jaron Miller, 38, of Squaw Lane, surrendered Bella, a 4-year-old pit bull, to the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, officials said. Veterinarians at Atlantic Coast Veterinary Hospital in Bohemia found a chronically infected neck wound they believe was caused by an embedded collar.

SPCA officials said Bella’s jugular vein was damaged.

Miller was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and is due in First District Court in Central Islip on April 21.

Those interested in adopting Bella should called the Kent Animal Shelter at 631-727-5731.

Animal cruelty witnesses in Suffolk County should call 631-382-7722 to report incidents confidentially.