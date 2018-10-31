Man choked, stabbed brother over barking dogs, prosecutors say

A Bellerose Terrace man choked his brother and stabbed him with a screwdriver after an argument over barking dogs, Nassau County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Brandon Karran, 23, was arraigned in Nassau County District Court in Hempstead on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted assault, third-degree criminal mischief and obstruction of breathing.

District Court Judge Maxine Broderick held Karran on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond and ordered him to stay away from his 20-year-old brother. Karran was assigned an attorney from the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which declined to comment.

Assistant District Attorney Brianna Ryan said the incident, which began shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, was sparked by a dispute over barking dogs at their Hudson Avenue home.

Karran kicked down his brother’s bedroom door, began choking him and stabbed him in the back of the head and face with a red screwdriver, according to charging documents. The victim suffered numerous puncture wounds, deep lacerations and other injuries, according to the felony complaint.

Officers found the victim on the front lawn. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released, Nassau County police said.

Karran is due back in court Friday.

With Ellen Yan