Police: Arrest after stabbing outside Northport Walgreens

An East Northport man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault after he stabbed a man in the abdomen Sunday during a fight outside a drugstore in Northport, police said.

The incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. outside the Walgreens on Fort Salonga Road, Suffolk County police said.

The victim was transported by East Northport Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where police said he was treated for serious injuries. His condition was unknown.

Police said the victim and the suspect, Jeremiah Collins, 38, were “known to each other,” but did not disclose how — saying only that the two “began fighting” outside the Walgreens, at which time Collins stabbed the victim.

Collins faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip. Additional details were not available.